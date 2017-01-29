Heavy smoke remains after apartment building fire in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department was working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Sunday.
The fire was at a building on the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road, according to public information officer Capt. Ernest “Brick” Lewis.
Around 8 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze, which Lewis said had been knocked down with no visible flames from the outside, but units were still doing overhaul and searching for hot spots. The smoke was still heavy, Lewis said.
No injuries were reported in the building that has 45 residents in 21 of its occupied 24 apartments. Lewis said it’s unknown how many resident could be displaced and a cause hasn’t been determined, adding the Richland County Fire Marshall’s office will conduct the investigation along with the Columbia Fire Department.
#TheCFD 4920. Hardscrabble Road apartment fire heavy fire and smoke upon rival all hands working second alarm #sctweets #SCNews pic.twitter.com/Zvl8Ota2LG— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 30, 2017
Comments