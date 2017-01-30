‘Dabo World’ dazzled, while South Carolina said goodbye to a governor

Here’s a look at five of the most significant stories from the past week:
▪ It’s not Disney World, but Clemson’s new football complex, Dabo World, is close in “Wow” factor, befitting the national champions.
▪ Ending Obamacare for South Carolinians: “It’s a matter of life or death.’
▪ Johnnie Felder sings USC’s “We Hail Thee Carolina,” and auditioned for the Metropolitan Opera.
▪ Waiting for President Trump to reveal his refugee policy was difficult for Zaid Alibadi, who left Iraq after working with the U.S. military, but the USC student still has family in harm’s way.
▪ Exit Gov. Nikki Haley, enter Gov. Henry McMaster. South Carolina’s lieutenant governor became its governor within an hour of Haley being confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Comments