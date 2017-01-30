Students’ ‘inappropriate’ use of computers at Hyatt Park Elementary reviewed

3:57 Dawn Staley talks Tennessee Pause

1:28 Frank Martin's son, Brandon starts on the Cardinal-Newman basketball team

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:12 Receiver Shi Smith looks ahead to Gamecocks career

2:29 EdVenture Lunar New Year

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:55 'Lets Get Started' message from SC Governor McMaster

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?