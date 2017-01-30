Students’ ‘inappropriate’ use of computers at Hyatt Park Elementary reviewed

Richland 1 officials are looking into “possible inappropriate use” of school-owned computers by two students at Hyatt Park Elementary in north Columbia, school spokeswoman Karen York said.
York wouldn’t provide any specifics on the incident, citing student privacy concerns.
Local law enforcement was contacted and determined no crime was committed after reviewing what happened, York said.
It’s unclear whether the students were using their school-issued laptops or desktop computers.
No incident reports were filled out by Columbia police or Richland County deputies, spokesmen for both agencies said.
