Columbia must focus on livability, jobs of the future, mayor to say in State of City

Columbia is transforming, seeing growth and vitality unlike it has in decades.
Downtown is experiencing a rapid change of character, more businesses and more residents. At the same time, the city is still dealing with the after-effects of historic floods just over a year ago. And there are growing pains to address.
When Mayor Steve Benjamin delivers his State of the City address Tuesday, he will talk about preparing the city to evolve for decades to come.
Benjamin’s seventh annual speech will consider “what it means to be a resilient city, almost looking at the city as a human body and how all the parts have to work together ... for a broader prosperity,” he told The State newspaper.
Residents have their own ideas of what issues should remain or become the city’s priorities in the near future, from boosting recreation and the arts to spreading resources evenly across communities.
“That river is a huge untapped resource right in the middle of the city,” said Fred Delk, director of the Columbia Development Corp., which guides downtown investment. He said he longs to see more public access on the Columbia side of the Congaree River to “energize” nearby development.
The city already is “on track” to advance its arts and cultural opportunities, said Lee Snelgrove, director of One Columbia for the Arts and History. But leaders must be more strategic in planning for the future of arts, such as streamlining how events and festivals happen and being more strategic about how funds are distributed, he said.
“I think it’s important that everyone has an opportunity to interact with culture in the city,” Snelgrove said. “Everybody wants to be in a place they can be proud of, and they want to live in a place where there’s lots of things they can do.”
But city leaders need to be careful not to invest so heavily in certain hotspots that other communities get left behind, said Alice Perritt, owner of the 50-year-old House of Frames and Paintings on Devine Street.
“The Vista, for a while, sucked up all the resources from the city ... but it wasn’t quite fair to Eau Claire and Main Street and Five Points and Devine Street,” she said. “I’d like for the city to have a little more balanced long-term view.”
5 things the mayor will emphasize
Quality of life
How do we make Columbia the place where people want to come and stay to live, work and play? Quality of life in the city is high on the mayor’s list of priorities. Affordable housing, education, downtown growth and vibrancy, the arts and outdoor recreation all are factors the city will have to keep in mind as it grows.
BullStreet
Some folks are growing increasingly antsy to hear news of shops and apartments locating in downtown’s BullStreet development. But the mayor says the downtown retail-office-residential complex is ahead of schedule. He is confident the developers will come through on their 20-year plan jump-started by a heavy investment from the city.
Expensive repairs
The city keeps pushing forward with what will end up being almost $1 billion in work on its aging water and sewer systems, in part to meet a federal mandate for improvements. Plus, repairs to the Columbia Canal, damaged by the flood of 2015, will cost as much as $100 million. Federal grants could pay for 75 percent of that.
Policing
The mayor praises police chief Skip Holbrook, saying his leadership in recent years has improved the city’s police force. But Benjamin says the number of officers will have to grow as the city does, and the force must diversify to look more like its communities. Neighborhood residents, meanwhile, are worried about car and home break-ins.
Insurance and insurance technology
This industry is the city’s and the region’s bread and butter, Benjamin says. He hopes that big presences such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Colonial Life and Aflac, combined with a university talent pipeline and major healthcare providers, will help the city become the insurance technology capital of the country 20 years from now.
