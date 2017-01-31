Hospital system notifies 2,000 patients of potential risk

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has notified more than 2,000 patients who had open-heart surgery that a device used to perform the surgery could have been contaminated with bacteria.
Spartanburg Regional spokeswoman Jessica Pickens said Monday there have been no known infections caused by the Stockert 3T heater-cooler devices used in the heart surgeries at Spartanburg Medical Center, and that all of its at-risk devices are being replaced.
The Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration have linked bacterial infections to those devices during heart procedures.
“We are following the CDC and FDA recommendations, and although those recommendations do not call for replacement, we are replacing our machines out of abundance of caution,” Pickens said. “These machines are part of the often life-saving procedures and, as with all procedures, decisions are made on an individual basis between a patient and their surgeon.”
The Medical University of South Carolina has said that thousands of patients may have been exposed since 2012 to life-threatening bacteria that may have contaminated the medical devices during manufacturing.
Last week, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville notified about 1,500 patients of the potential contamination and said it is also replacing its heater-cooler devices.
More than 250,000 heart bypass procedures using heater-cooler devices are performed in the United States every year, according to the CDC.
Heater-cooler units are an essential part of these life-saving surgeries because they help keep a patient’s blood and organs at a specific temperature during the procedure, the CDC states. About 60 percent of heart bypass procedures performed nationwide use the devices that have been associated with these infections.
While the infections can be severe, and some patients have died, it is unclear whether the infection was a direct cause of death, the CDC stated.
Patients who had valves or prosthetics implanted are at higher risk for these infections, the CDC stated.
