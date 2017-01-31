Talent pipeline, creative thinking will bring Columbia a healthy future, mayor says

Collaboration, talent and prosperity represent the future of Columbia, Mayor Steve Benjamin believes.
The city is a strong body whose parts must work in unity to assure its future health, the mayor said in his State of the City address Tuesday night.
“I envision our city being a body of people who don’t merely coexist but support one another, lift each other up so we can reach higher,” Benjamin said.
Speaking at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, Benjamin unveiled a slate of priorities that city leadership and its partners in business, technology and education will promote to plan for the future of Columbia:
▪ Developing a strong talent pipeline within the city and recruiting talented workers from beyond.
▪ Fostering entrepreneurship and investing in and constantly rethinking how business is done in the city.
▪ Being innovative, including starting new social programs to promote literacy, child mentorship, nutrition and community connectivity. Benjamin proposed the city host a new event called The Longest Table to bring hundreds of residents together to connect over a meal.
▪ Highlighting and fostering the area’s three brightest industry clusters – insurance technology, health science and future fuels.
▪ “Kicking butt” in making Columbia an attractive and livable city, including the expansion of greenways, promotion of the arts and consideration of “railroad quiet zones.”
With innovation a theme of his forward-thinking address, Benjamin took an unusual approach to his seventh annual speech by having a “conversation” with a digital voice nicknamed “VICI,” (pronounced “Vicky”) or the “Virtual Inter-Columbia Intelligence expert.”
Benjamin called on VICI to spout numerous facts about the city’s accomplishments in the past year, among them:
▪ Receiving more than $13 million in state, federal and private grant funding in 2016.
▪ Having the fourth-lowest business start-up cost in the nation, at an average of around $232,000.
▪ Posting an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, below national and state averages. Nearly 10,000 new jobs were created in the past year, and more than 12,100 jobs are currently available in the city.
Benjamin acknowledged there’s room for improvement in some areas of the city, including the need for a growing and more diverse police force, for fewer food deserts and for more affordable housing.
He soon will present to City Council a plan to “hash out the idea” of applying some of the strategies that brought an influx of student housing to downtown to also encourage affordable residential development, he said.
“We are a sustainable city,” Benjamin said.
