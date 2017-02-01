Widow’s lawsuit blames failed Fort Jackson dam for husband’s death

A Columbia widow whose husband drowned after a Fort Jackson dam broke during a 2015 flood has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government, claiming the Army knew the dam was in poor shape but didn’t fix problems before the massive storm.
A 2013 federal inspection documented deficiencies in the 75-year-old Semmes Lake dam, but the government “utterly failed to remedy or even address the dam’s serious risk of failure,’’ according to Lois McCarty’s lawsuit.
As a result, flood waters rushed out of Semmes Lake and drowned Bob McCarty downstream, the suit says. McCarty died in his car in the lower Devine Street area below the broken dam about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4, 2015. He was one of two people who died in the area. The Semmes Lake dam failed about 3 a.m., according to the lawsuit.
Not repairing the dam was “an intentional, conscious failure to exercise even slight care,’’ the complaint says. The federal suit also blames the government for what it said was a failure to warn Bob and Lois McCarty of the dam’s danger.
The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, is the most serious against the federal government over the failure of the earthen Semmes Lake dam. It is the first known wrongful death suit to stem from the Fort Jackson dam failure. It also is one of the first to allege that the Semmes Lake deficiencies were never addressed by the fort.
Last year, property owners from the nearby King’s Grant neighborhood sued the government, claiming the dam’s Oct. 4 failure caused flooding in the gated community and at least $20 million in damage to property. Flooding was widespread that day in the Columbia area.
A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the King’s Grant Owners Association also seeks compensation for damages. The suit says the fort knew about the dam’s poor condition but didn’t make repairs. The property owners say commons’ areas in the high-end neighborhood were damaged.
Reached Tuesday night, Lois McCarty said her attorney, Jones Andrews, had advised her to not to talk about the case. McCarty told The State newspaper last year that the Army’s and Fort Jackson’s failures contributed to her husband’s death. Andrews was not available.
Federal officials were not immediately available, but have declined to comment on any legal matters involving the Semmes Lake failure. Fort Jackson now is working on a plan to restore the dam that for decades held back the 29-acre recreational lake on the military training base.
McCarty’s wrongful death suit follows stories in The State last year showing problems at the Semmes Lake dam during 2013 and highlighting what happened the morning of Oct 4, 2015.
The newspaper reported Bob McCarty drowned between 6:30 and 7 a.m., just a few hours after the Semmes Lake dam broke. The area where he died was within about two miles of the dam. McCarty, who had taken his wife to the airport that morning, was returning to their southeast Columbia home when his car ran into flooding along lower Devine Street.
In response to an open records request, the Army provided the newspaper with emails documenting deficiencies and recommending dam improvements. The newspaper in December 2016 obtained a full copy of the inspection report. The report found holes, broken equipment and excessive vegetation on the dam two years before the structure broke in 2015.
McCarty’s lawsuit cites some of the newspaper’s reporting in arguing that she is entitled to compensation from the federal government for, among other things, “unnecessary grief and sorrow’’ at losing her husband.
