Another ex-Richland County recreation commission worker sues the agency

A fired employee of the Richland County Recreation Commission has filed a federal suit against the agency, its ousted director and others, alleging his freedom of speech was violated.
Ex-program manager Julian Shabazz said in the suit filed this week that he was summoned to a meeting in October 2014 with now ex-director James Brown III, then-assistant director Kenya Bryant and personnel David Stringer. They “interrogated” Shabazz about anonymous letters that were circulating, according to the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.
Brown threatened to suspend Shabazz for reading a letter, the former program manager said in the suit.
After the meeting, Shabazz was banned from driving or riding in county vehicles; excluded from park programs and the agency took action to exclude him from other programs, the suit states.
Shabazz filed a hostile work environment complaint against the three and was fired two months later, according to his lawsuit.
This suit is the latest in a string filed by former employees of the embattled commission.
