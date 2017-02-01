January among hottest for Columbia

Columbia’s winter weather is choosing to live up to the city’s “Famously Hot” moniker, with temperatures that made January one of the Top 10 warmest on record.
The Capital City’s temperatures hit a daily average of 53.7 degrees, making it the eighth-warmest January since record keeping started in 1887, said Doug Anderson, a meteorologist at the Columbia office of the National Weather Service Center.
There were also three temperature record-breaking days in January. On Jan. 15 and Jan. 18, the temperature hit 80 degrees, breaking previous records of 78 set in 2013 and 77 set in 1952, respectively. On Jan. 20, the temperature reached 79 degrees, breaking a record of 76 set back in 1890.
On average, the Southeast has been 5 to 10 degrees above normal recently. The warmest January on record happened in 1974, with the average daily temperature hitting 59.2.
It’s also not looking much cooler in the near future, Anderson said.
“The temperatures for the next three months… we’re looking at about 30 to 40 percent above average,” he said.
January was also wetter than usual, with 7.04 inches of rain recorded for the month, according to records.
“Normal rainfall for January is 3.70,” he said. “But it wasn’t record-setting.”
January also was the 11th wettest since 1887.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
