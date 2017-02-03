Local

February 3, 2017 8:32 AM

Pickup truck crashes into building, causes injuries

By Jane Moon Dail

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Troopers are investigating an incident where a pickup truck crashed into a home near Irmo.

Lance Cpl. Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed a crash occurred Friday morning near the intersection of Raintree Drive and Hollingshed Road.

Jones said the crash did result in injuries. Those injured were transported to an area hospital.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

