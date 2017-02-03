Pickup truck crashes into building, causes injuries

Troopers are investigating an incident where a pickup truck crashed into a home near Irmo.
Lance Cpl. Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed a crash occurred Friday morning near the intersection of Raintree Drive and Hollingshed Road.
2017-02-03 6:41 EST | SC | RICHLAND CO/IRMO |**MVA VEH VS BLDG**| HOLLINGSHED RD AND RAINTREE | U/O/S PICKUP... https://t.co/m0wNRMpPXA— SConFIRE. com (@SCFireFighting) February 3, 2017
Jones said the crash did result in injuries. Those injured were transported to an area hospital.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Comments