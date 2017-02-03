Goodwill wants you to donate your ex’s stuff this Valentine’s Day

Bad ex-lover bringing you down right before Valentine’s Day?
Cathartic solutions: Burn their effigy, call them incessantly, start a new relationship with Ben & Jerry.
Or you could just go traditional and throw out all their stuff.
Goodwill of the Lowcountry has another, more community-friendly solution: Round up your ex’s junk and donate it.
“Clearing the clutter from relationships gone wrong will help donors move on,” the thrift store says in a creative news release. And “they can feel good knowing their donations will help more people in their community through job training, job placement services and more.”
Touche, Goodwill.
So go on. Cry your tears, throw your fit, and do a little good for the community on your healing journey to a totally-cool-with-being-single-really-it’s-fine you.
