Man killed in Northeast Richland car crash was not wearing seat belt

A Thursday night crash in Northeast Richland County sent two drivers to a hospital, where one person who was not wearing a seat belt died.
The crash happened at 7:05 p.m. on Alpine Road under the Interstate 20 overpass, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts reported.
Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 1997 Chevy Tahoe north on Alpine Road when he ran off the road to the right, struck a guardrail, crossed opposite lanes, hit the guardrail on that side of the road then hit a southbound 2004 Ford van driven by Rosmery Gutierrez-Alzarez, 38, of Columbia.
Watts identified the deceased man as as Anthony D. Roberts, 54, of Bayview Drive.
Jones said Roberts was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.
He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he died from his injuries at 7:46 p.m., Watts said.
Gutierrez-Alzarez was wearing a seat belt during the crash. She was transported to the same hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
An autopsy performed on Roberts indicated he died from head trauma.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.
