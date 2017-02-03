Congaree coal tar meeting scheduled this month

1:41 Truck crashes into Irmo bedroom while children sleep Pause

0:37 SLED Investigates the scene of a fire on Santee Ave. in MLK Park

1:57 Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest hits along South Carolina campaign trail

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

1:20 Raw footage from scene of fatal Columbia apartment fire

1:29 Getting Tested for Zika