History marches to a musical beat in Columbia

The Karamu Statewide Black History Parade made its way down Harden Street on Feb. 4, 2017, in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood.
The parade and festival features the National Buffalo Soldiers, contemporary history makers, live entertainment and more. The parade began at noon at the corner of Harden and Gervais streets, traveling south on Harden and ending at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Greene Street. Here, cowboys ride horses down Harden Street in the parade.
Here, young dancers with the Perfect Pearls Dance Group perform a routine for the crowd.
Here, parade entries included antique cars, Corvettes, police cars and a variety of specialty vehicles.
Here, festival volunteer Kiwana Robinson paints the face of nine-year-old SaBreya Monsanto during the Karamu Festival inside the community center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Here, Harden Street in Columbia is also designated at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Here, after the parade, vendor Nubia Ankhka, right, tells B.J. Dibble, left, and Brittany Walker about her business, the Cosmic Goddess Spiritual Healing and Enpowerment Center.
Here, Nzingha Gray, left, sells an African dress to Michele Hutchinson during the Karamu Festival inside the community center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Here, parade participants perform on traditional wood djembe drums. The goblet-shaped drums are carved from a single piece of wood, and use ropes to attach a drumhead made from animal skins. The drums played with bare hands and are orginally from West Africa.
Here, Keenan High School's Marching Band performs for the crowd.
Here, Jean Hopkins, left, and Jim Reese wave to the crowd in their "Slingshot" vehicle. Parade entries included antique cars, Corvettes, police cars and a variety of unique vehicles like the Slingshot.
Here, the parade kicks off with sirens blaring and crowds cheering.
