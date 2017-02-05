Charleston market restaurant damaged by Sunday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to a downtown Charleston restaurant on Sunday, according to fire officials and media reports.
The blaze broke out at TBonz Gill & Grill late Sunday morning and closed a portion of North Market Street for at least two hours, according to the Charleston Fire Department. The department tweeted around 1 p.m. that the street had reopened.
N Market St has reopened. Investigators are still on scene looking into the T Bonz fire.— Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) February 5, 2017
No injuries have been reported. The fire caused heavy damage to the second floor of the restaurant, according to WCIV in Charleston.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze, according to the fire department.
