NewSpring Church founder returns to pulpit, in Charlotte

Perry Noble is back in the pulpit.
Fired by NewSpring Church in Anderson last July, Noble made references over the weekend, on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, to two speaking engagements.
Noble, the NewSpring founder who was fired in July after NewSpring officials said they confronted him about his alcohol use, delivered a message Saturday night at the Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The pastor of that church is a South Carolina native and North Greenville University graduate Steven Furtick.
In a Twitter post Saturday, Noble said “Thank you, Steven Furtick for allowing me the honor of preaching at Elevation tonight. I cannot wait to do it again tomorrow.”
In a Facebook post Sunday, Noble wrote that he “thought I would never preach again” in July 2016, when he “depended on alcohol more than Jesus,” but acknowledged that Furtick had “stood by my side and been a source of encouragement, friendship and has been willing to tell me what I needed to hear.
Last night he allowed me the honor of returning to preaching on the stage at Elevation – and what I thought was dead came to life again. ... I am more thankful for Steven and Holly than they could ever imagine...and I’m looking so forward to being there again today.”
Like NewSpring Church, the preachers at Charlotte-based Elevation Church Elevation Church deliver a message from a central location, and viewers at remote locations can watch on live television. Elevation, which Furtick started 10 years ago, operates at nine 11 North Carolina locations and others in South Carolina, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada, according to the church website.
Furtick, 36, leads a five-person staff from the Charlotte location.
Attempts to reach Noble or Elevation Church officials Sunday were not successful.
Comments