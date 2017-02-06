Donations pour in after K9 dies. Now the new dog needs a name

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is now a little more complete after the death of a beloved K9, but one little part is still missing.
Mali the K9, who worked with Deputy Justin Spivey, died from a rare disease in the fall of 2016.
After hearing the sad announcement and Sheriff Jim Matthews’ request for donations, donors gave more than $8,000 –the amount needed to order a new K9 – to the nonprofit Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation in less than a month.
Spivey was able to pick up his new “partner,” a male black Labrador retriever, in January.
Matthews said because the community helped the department acquire the “highly-trained officer,” the community should also take part naming the dog.
All Kershaw County elementary-aged students are encouraged to suggest a creative name for the new K9.
A winner for the “Name our New Kershaw County K9” will be announced during a surprise visit from the K9 to his or her school or home school classroom.
“Our schools enjoy a great partnership with local law enforcement,” said Frank Morgan, Kershaw County School District superintendent. “This contest is an exciting opportunity for our students to use their creative skills in a meaningful way.”
A special community committee will select the winning entry, and the winner will be notified the week of Feb. 20.
How to participate:
▪ Kershaw County elementary school students can submit a suggested name and the reason why it was chosen to KCSF911@gmail.com or the KCSO Foundation, P.O. Box 664, Camden, SC, 29201 before 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
▪ Include the student’s name, phone number and school. This is open to all Kershaw County elementary school students, including public schools, private schools, home school, etc.
