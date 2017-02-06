Repairs coming to dam at scenic park, Lexington mayor says

Rebuilding the flood-damaged dam at scenic Gibson Pond Park near downtown Lexington should start this fall, Mayor Steve MacDougall said Monday.
But rebuilding the Old Mill Pond dam downtown to refill its 25-acre pond – a local landmark – remains unsettled, with federal aid sought for the job still uncertain, MacDougall said in his annual State of the Town speech.
Repairs for the two are estimated at up to $8 million – $5 million for Old Mill Pond and $3 million for Gibson Pond Park.
The 45-acre pond in the center of the park is largely empty, with weeds surrounding 12 Mile Creek flowing through it.
Rebuilding its dam should begin this fall once state dam safety officials sign off on the final design of the project, MacDougall said.
The pond will be restored “to its natural state, so all can enjoy its beauty,” he said in prepared remarks.
Both dams broke after a surge of stormwater in the creek following record rain in October 2015.
Meanwhile, plans are proceeding to make a few blocks of both Church Street and Lake Drive one-way this fall as part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion downtown, MacDougall announced.
The change will allow those roads as well as heavily traveled Main Street to handle more vehicles, he said.
One-way roads are new in the steadily growing town of 25,000 residents.
Comments