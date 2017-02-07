Official: ‘No immediate danger’ in chemical spill at Lexington hospital

Hazmat crews have responded to a chemical spill on the ground floor of Lexington Medical Center, according to a Lexington County spokesman.
The spill happened just before 9 a.m. in the recycling center of Lexington Medical Center, according to county spokesman Harrison Cahill. There are no patients or medical staff in the area where the spill happened, and hazmat crews are responding “out of an abundance of caution” to identify the chemical and the extent of the spill.
Cahill said the spill was contained by a device meant to minimize the extent of spills. He added that there is no immediate danger to anyone inside the hospital, and there has been no evacuation.
