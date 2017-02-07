Car, boat damaged in Tuesday fire near Lower Waverly-MLK area

A house fire in the Lower Waverly-MLK neighborhood Tuesday afternoon was started by fireplace ashes that were improperly disposed of, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The fire was called in around 1 p.m. on the 1100 block of Zeigler Street, just off Gervais Street near Millwood Avenue, according to officials. Also burned in the fire were a boat and vehicle near the home.
Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the blaze began after someone who lives in the home disposed of some ashes from the fireplace by placing the ashes in a flower pot next to the house.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused about $75,000 damage to the home, Jenkins said. Eight people who live in the home were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
