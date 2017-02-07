Some say city should come public with Kline tax district talks

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks Pause

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:27 City Market shines in The Vista

1:29 When will the Columbia Canal be repaired

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster shares a few jokes during groundbreaking

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest hits along South Carolina campaign trail

2:26 Historic church adds cupolas to restore original design

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation