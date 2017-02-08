Several crashes slowing traffic on I-20 Wednesday morning

Several crashes on Interstate 20 are causing delays for commuters in Richland and Lexington counties Wednesday morning.
Troopers are working four separate crashes on I-20 at mile marker 62 in the eastbound lanes that happened around 7 a.m., including one that involves a tractor trailer, according to the Highway Patrol. Two of those are blocking the roadway, and troopers are reporting injuries with one of the crashes.
A fifth crash on I-20 in Lexington County was reported at mile marker 63 in the westbound lanes.
In Richland County, troopers are working two crashes, one at mile marker 71 heading east and the other at mile marker 77 heading west.
Lexington: I20 east @ 61mm is partially blocked due to a crash with a tractor trailer. Expect delays! 2 of 3 lanes blocked!— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) February 8, 2017
Motorists traveling in that area should expect delays, according to the Highway Patrol.
