Coroner: Speed, weather involved in crash that killed Elgin woman

An Elgin woman was killed early Wednesday when her car crashed into a utility pole in Camden, according to officials.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Chestnut Ferry Road, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.
Ashley Dixon, 23, of Elgin, was traveling north on U.S. 1 when she missed the turn for Chestnut Ferry, West said. Her 2007 Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.
Dixon, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, West said. Speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Camden police.
This is the fifth traffic fatality for Kershaw County this year, West said. Last year, the county saw 19 traffic fatalities.
