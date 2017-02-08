Door-to-door water testers in Columbia area are not who they say they are

Some folks in an Irmo-area neighborhood believe there are scammers going door-to-door claiming to be testing water for the city of Columbia.
A Facebook user wrote Tuesday on the Chapin News page that several people in the Braewick neighborhood off Irmo Drive had come to her house wearing bright orange/yellow vests. They claimed to work for a division of Westinghouse and asked to come inside to test the tap water on behalf of the city of Columbia.
Westinghouse is a nuclear energy electric company.
“That is not something that a city employee would do,” said Joey Jaco, the city’s director of utilities and engineering.
When city workers do water tests, they do not knock on doors or go into houses, Jaco said. Instead, they test water from outside faucets.
The only time a city worker would go to a door would be if a complaint had been received by the property owner, Jaco said. And in that case, the worker would be wearing a city uniform, have a city ID and likely be driving a city vehicle.
