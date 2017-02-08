Is that ... cannon fire, you say? Downtown? Yep.

BOOM! What’s that sound?!
Oh, nothing. Just Gen. William T. Sherman and his troops firing on Columbia. (Argh, not again!)
You might hear a little noise near downtown Saturday, as Civil War reenactors commemorate 152 years since Columbia’s “Longest Day” with cannons and gunfire.
Four Union cannons will fire blanks from the west side of the Gervais Street bridge, while Confederate sharpshooters defend the city from the east side.
The “battle,” sponsored by the Lt. Gen. Wade Hampton Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday
