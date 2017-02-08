Boil water advisory issued near two USC dorms

A broken 6-inch water main prompted the City of Columbia Water Works to issue a boil water advisory for a segment of Blossom Street between Sumter and Bull Streets on Wednesday.
This segment includes two USC student dormitories, the East Quad and McBride Quadrangle.
The broken water main increases the risk of bacterial contamination getting into the water supply. Water should be vigorously boiled for at least 60 seconds before it is used for drinking, food preparation or making ice until the advisory is lifted.
Anyone living near the affected area who has experienced a drop or lose of water pressure should follow the same precautions.
Comments