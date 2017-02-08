Boil water advisory issued near two USC dorms

1:46 China Jushi USA plant president explains what the new manufacturer will make Pause

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster shares a few jokes during groundbreaking

1:27 City Market shines in The Vista

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown