Richland elections commission seeking new director after a retirement next month

Richland County’s elections director is retiring next month and the commission that will hire a successor is advertising for a replacement.
Samuel Selph told The State newspaper after a elections commission meeting Wednesday that he will step down March 21 when his two-year, $79,800 job contract expires.
“I’m tired,” the 68-year-old said. “I just wanted to continue with my retirement.” Selph stepped into the post after three previous directors left, most under pressure. Lillian McBride, Jasper Salmond and Howard Jackson preceded Selph in the aftermath of public uproar over the botched 2012 presidential and penny sales tax election.
Selph previously retired from the State Human Affairs Commission, where he was a staffer for 38 years.
In a related matter, Shirley L. Mack, the nominee to fill a vacant seat on the elections commission, is awaiting a formal appointment by Gov. Henry McMaster.
