Lexington 1 lauds Special Olympics student athletes

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant Pause

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

1:57 Former asylum's Babcock Building waiting to be renovated

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest hits along South Carolina campaign trail

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:18 Trump ban on refugees draws protests in Columbia

0:39 Protesters of President Donald Trump's immigration ban show off their signs along Gervais Street

4:47 Remotely piloted attack aircraft