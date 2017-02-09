Lexington 1 lauds Special Olympics student athletes

Lexington 1 is the first school district in South Carolina to give students athletic letters for participation in Special Olympics sports.
The awards were received Wednesday by more than 70 students at Lexington, River Bluff and White Knoll high schools who took part in Special Olympics sports such as basketball and bowling last year.
Training and playing together creates friendship and understanding among students with and without intellectual disabilities, officials said.
Other school districts among the more than 80 in the state will follow suit soon, said Leigh Lowery, spokeswoman for Special Olympics South Carolina.
