Firefighters responding to gas leak on Shop Road in Columbia

Columbia firefighters are responding to a gas leak on the 1800 block of Shop Road.
The call came in around noon Wednesday. Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the leak was reported at a building on the 1800 block of Shop Road. Hazmat crews are responding.
Jenkins said crews were doing some digging and hit a gas line. Firefighters are waiting on SCE&G representatives to determine how large the line is.
“We've got people sheltering in place,” he said. “They've got a few businesses around here.”
Currently there’s no immediate danger to the area around the leak, and Jenkins said the windy conditions will help dissipate the gas smell.
