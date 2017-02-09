Local

February 9, 2017 12:29 PM

Firefighters responding to gas leak on Shop Road in Columbia

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia firefighters are responding to a gas leak on the 1800 block of Shop Road.

The call came in around noon Wednesday. Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the leak was reported at a building on the 1800 block of Shop Road. Hazmat crews are responding.

Jenkins said crews were doing some digging and hit a gas line. Firefighters are waiting on SCE&G representatives to determine how large the line is.

“We've got people sheltering in place,” he said. “They've got a few businesses around here.”

Currently there’s no immediate danger to the area around the leak, and Jenkins said the windy conditions will help dissipate the gas smell.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC students protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos