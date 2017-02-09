Hopkins property owners next to vote whether to tax themselves to repair dam

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant Pause

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:42 DJJ addresses scathing audit

1:57 Former asylum's Babcock Building waiting to be renovated

1:50 How Cromer's P-nuts became "worst in town"

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest hits along South Carolina campaign trail

2:26 Historic church adds cupolas to restore original design

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston