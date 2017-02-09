Hopkins property owners next to vote whether to tax themselves to repair dam

The fifth in a series of votes to create ways for property owners to pay for private dams damaged by the historic flood is set for mid-June.
About 100 voters in a small part of the Hopkins community are eligible to decide whether to create a special taxing district to fix and maintain Lake Dogwood, according to Richland County's elections director.
The referendum is set for June 13, and voting will occur in the Garners precinct, said elections director Samuel Selph. There are 99 eligible voters living around the lake who would voting to tax themselves to rebuild the dam, Lawrence Flynn, the attorney for the property owners.
Lake Dogwood, formerly known as Murray’s Pond, is a privately maintained residential lake that drained away after its dam broke during the 2015 flood. Some neighbors who live along the lake have said a powerful surge of water from upstream likely caused the earthen structure to crumble. The dam is downstream from ponds on Fort Jackson.
Since June, residents along Upper and Lower Rockyford, Cary and Beaver Dam lakes have voted to create district to tax themselves, Flynn said.
Staff writer Sammy Fretwell contributed.
