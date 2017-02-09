State revokes charter for Columbia-based charter school

The board that oversees the state’s charter public schools revoked the charter of the South Carolina Calvert Academy on Thursday.
The decision by the South Carolina Public Charter School District Board of Trustees was made after the the school’s administrators made a last ditch effort to convince the board to let them remain open after this academic year.
In announcing the panel’s decision, the board said a thorough examination of the school’s performance demonstrated “poor academic results over multiple years.” The decision to close the academy at the end of this academic year was “in the best interest of students and its families,”the regulators said after the academy “failed to meet academic standards and were not in compliance with charter expectations.”
The South Carolina Calvert Academy has been open since 2009. It has 205 students enrolled in the program this academic year, the board said in its news release.
On its website, the academy describes itself as a “a tuition-free public virtual charter school.” It offers online instruction from kindergarten through the eighth grade.
It is one of 35 public charter schools authoritized to operate in South Carolina this academic year.
Efforts to reach the academy’s administrator via telephone and email Thursday evening were unsuccessful.
