Could Richland’s jail director be on his way out?

The director of Richland County’s jail is one of two finalists competing to take the reins at a troubled Virginia jail.
A Hampton Roads Regional Jail committee has chosen Ronaldo Myers and Paul Perry as finalists for the superintendent position. They were picked from a pool of 29 candidates.
Myers is director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, S.C. Perry is acting superintendent of the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail in Bowling Green, Virginia.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in December that it will investigate the jail amid criticism following the deaths of two inmates. Federal officials said they will determine whether inmates are receiving proper medical treatment and psychological services.
Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan is currently serving as interim superintendent.
