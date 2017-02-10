Crews continue construction of the Bluff Road Widening Phase 1 project

About two of the busiest blocks of Bluff Road, along the State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice Stadium, will be narrowed to two lanes of traffic starting Monday for possibly four months.
The stretch that extends from Rosewood Drive to National Guard Road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction because of an ongoing Richland penny tax construction project, the county announced Friday.
Drivers along what normally is a multi-lane road are asked to slow down and proceed cautiously because most lanes will be barricaded, said penny tax spokeswoman Nicole Smith.
Construction engineer Brian King said that section of Bluff Road will be narrowed for as much as four months. Yet, penny sales tax leaders say the entire upgrade will be completed by the home season opener on Sept. 16 for the University of South Carolina football team.
