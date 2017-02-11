Beloved oaks return to Richland County neighborhood where they were wrongly cut down

More than 100 live oak trees that never should have been taken down are being replaced in a northeast Richland County neighborhood.
It all began with a complaint more than a year ago that a line of trees was blocking drivers’ views in the Landon Place subdivision.
Then came the historic flood of October 2015, and the work order to investigate the tree complaint, along with many others, was put on hold for months as county work crews focused on flood recovery.
In May 2016, delayed work orders were fast-tracked, and the Landon Place work order was misinterpreted, the county said in a news release.
Within days, 112 trees were mistakenly cut down in Landon Place, to the disappointment of homeowners and the subdivision developer.
But every tree would be replaced, county administrator Gerald Seals assured the community. Though, 10 homeowners told they county they preferred not to have the trees near their homes replanted.
The live-oak planting began recently and should be completed by the end of the upcoming week, weather permitting, the county says.
