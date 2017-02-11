Photos: Quidditch competition at Saluda Shoals Park

Quidditch teams from six southeastern states compete at Saluda Shoals Park on Feb. 11, 2017, for a chance to advance to the Quidditch Cup in Kissimmee, Fla., this April. Quidditch is a "Harry Potter" inspired sport that mixes parts of dodgeball, ruby and lacrosse while the players ride "brooms" and try to put the quaffle through one of six ring-shaped goals. The competition runs through Sunday at the park off Old Bush River Road in Columbia. Here, USC student Ryan Davis, left, of the Carolina Heat tries to keep the "quaffle" away from the University of Miami.
Here, Athletic trainer/Medic Vincent Albano, right, wraps Connor Stephens' ankle after the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Time Turners team member rolled his ankle during a game.
Here, Wyatt Minton of Charleston is the "Snitch" in the Carolina Heat v. University of Miami game. The snitch is a neutral player and wears the ball like a tail. He goes onto the field at the 18-minute mark and the team whose "seeker" (with yellow headband) catches the snitch earns 30 points and ends the game.
Here, USC student Eli Greenawalt tries to keep the "quaffle" away from Daniel Calkins, right, of the University of Miami. Greenawalt wears a green headband which denotes him as a "keeper" which is similar to a goal keeper in rugby.
Here, Wyatt Minton of Charleston is the "Snitch" in the Carolina Heat v. University of Miami game. The snitch is a neutral player and wears the ball like a tail. He goes onto the field at the 18-minute mark and the team whose "seeker" (with yellow headband) catches the snitch earns 30 points and ends the game.
Here, the University of Miami team congratulates the Carolina Heat team. The Carolina Heat won the game 150-80.
Here, a black headband denotes a player as a "beater" who uses a "bludger" (dodgeball) to temporarily knock other players out of play.
Here, USC student Ryan Davis, left, of the Carolina Heat tries to keep the "quaffle" away from the University of Miami.
Here, USC student Ryan Davis of the Carolina Heat puts the "quaffle" through one of the rings to score 10 points.
Here, USC student Ryan Davis, right, of the Carolina Heat puts the "quaffle" through one of the rings to score 10 points.
Here, USC student Ryan Davis, left, of the Carolina Heat keeps the "Quaffle" away from Daniel Calkins of the University of Miami. Both Davis and Calkins wear white headbands that denote them as "chasers." Only chasers can put the "quaffle" through a ring and score 10 points.
