South Regional Quidditch Championship

Quidditch teams from six southeastern states compete at Saluda Shoals Park on Feb. 11, 2017, for a chance to advance to the Quidditch Cup in Kissimmee, Fla., this April. Quidditch is a "Harry Potter" inspired sport that mixes parts of dodgeball, rugby and lacrosse while the players ride "brooms" and try to put the quaffle through one of six ring-shaped goals. The competition runs through Sunday at the park off Old Bush River Road in Columbia. (Video by Rob Thompson)

Karamu Parade

The Karamu Statewide Black History Parade made its way down Harden Street on Feb. 4, 2017, in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood.

City Market shines in The Vista

City Market in the Vista features a microbrewery, coffee shop, a handful of apartments and other restaurants that feel like their own little micro-neighborhood inside the bustling downtown corridor.

