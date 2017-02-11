South Regional Quidditch Championship

Quidditch teams from six southeastern states compete at Saluda Shoals Park on Feb. 11, 2017, for a chance to advance to the Quidditch Cup in Kissimmee, Fla., this April. Quidditch is a "Harry Potter" inspired sport that mixes parts of dodgeball, rugby and lacrosse while the players ride "brooms" and try to put the quaffle through one of six ring-shaped goals. The competition runs through Sunday at the park off Old Bush River Road in Columbia. (Video by Rob Thompson)