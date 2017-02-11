Under attack: Columbia’s ‘longest day’

Civil War reenactors recreate Gen. William T. Sherman's troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Feb. 11, 2017. Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia's "Longest Day.” (Video by Rob Thompson)
Here, fire and smoke bellow out of the barrel as a cannon is fired toward Columbia during the reenactment.
Photos by Rob Thompson
Here, Culpepper's Artillery pulls the cord and fires a cannon during the reenactment.
Here, Susan Bray, left, and Cindy Lampley participate in the reenactment by wearing traditional dresses from the 1860s.
Here, Preston Richardson (14) of Irmo serves as the powder monkey during the reenactment. The powder monkey delivers the gunpowder to the cannons.
Here, Union reenator Scott Banks of Ward, S.C., gives a used primer to eight-year-old Brody Vermillion of Columbia after the cannons finished firing. The primer is part of the firing mechanism of the cannon.
Here, Kirkland's Battery members load a cannon with a load of gun powder during the reenactment.
Here, Culpepper's Artillery pulls the cord and fires a cannon during the reenactment.
Here, spectators plugs their ears and shoot cellphone video during the reenactment. From left: Sutton (7), Sophie (9) and Brewer Carpenter (5) of Lexington plug their ears as mom and dad, Leigh and Ryan Carpeneter, shoot photos and videos with their cellphone.
