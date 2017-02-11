Local

February 11, 2017 7:27 PM

Under attack: Columbia’s ‘longest day’

Photos and video by Rob Thompson

Civil War re-enactors re-create Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Saturday.

Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia’s “Longest Day.”

