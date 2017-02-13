Firsts and farewells include the opening of Dave & Buster’s

Here’s a look at five of the most significant stories from the past week:
▪ A sneek peek at Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade gaming center scheduled to open today in Columbiana Centre.
▪ A Florence heart surgeon and University of South Carolina Trustee came under fire for owning a painting by Adolf Hitler, which he has since gotten rid of.
▪ Gamecocks super fan Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding dies, forever changing South Carolina baseball games.
▪ Dooley’s Sport Shop near Lexington, an institution for Lake Murray anglers since 1950, is closing.
▪ An orange alligator spotted in S.C. has been dubbed the ‘Trump-A-Gator.’
