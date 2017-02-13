Local

February 13, 2017 12:21 AM

Firsts and farewells include the opening of Dave & Buster’s

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

Here’s a look at five of the most significant stories from the past week:

▪ A sneek peek at Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade gaming center scheduled to open today in Columbiana Centre.

▪ A Florence heart surgeon and University of South Carolina Trustee came under fire for owning a painting by Adolf Hitler, which he has since gotten rid of.

▪ Gamecocks super fan Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding dies, forever changing South Carolina baseball games.

▪ Dooley’s Sport Shop near Lexington, an institution for Lake Murray anglers since 1950, is closing.

▪ An orange alligator spotted in S.C. has been dubbed the ‘Trump-A-Gator.’

