Fire at shopping strip on Two Notch Road under control

Fire officials say a Tuesday blaze at a shopping strip on Two Notch Road is under control.
The fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. on the 6700 block of Two Notch Road, near Columbia Place Mall, according to the fire department. Fire officials say smoke was visible when crews arrived.
The fire department tweeted out around 12:30 p.m. that the scene was under control and crews were beginning to clear out.
No injuries were reported. The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and where it started.
