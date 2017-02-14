Child killed in Newberry County crash Tuesday

A 4-year-old was killed in a Tuesday morning wreck in Newberry County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash happened just after 7 a.m. on U.S. 76 in Little Mountain, according to Trooper Joe Hovis. The driver of a 2002 Ford pickup was traveling east on U.S. 76 when the pickup exited the left side of the roadway and hit a sign.
The 17-year-old driver overcorrected, causing the pickup to go off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a tree and overturned, troopers said. The driver, a 50-year-old passenger and the child were all taken to a hospital, where the child died.
Troopers say the child was restrained inside the truck.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office. The conditions of the driver and the other passenger, both of whom were wearing seat belts, weren’t immediately available.
