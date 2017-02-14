This change could ease your Vista parking headache (a little bit, anyway)

You now have at least one less excuse for “not being able to find parking” in the Vista.
Access to the Lincoln Street parking garage – near the Columbia police headquarters on Washington Street and the soon-to-open Aloft hotel on Lady Street – just got a little easier.
Lincoln Street is now open to two-way traffic between Washington and Lady, on the side closest to Aloft and the garage, beside the pedestrian entrance to the Lincoln tunnel. On the side of the tunnel opposite the garage and hotel, Lincoln Street remains one-way, with traffic flowing north.
And you can park for free (!!) for the first hour in the Lincoln Street garage. And if you park after 5 p.m. and leave before 2 a.m., you won’t pay more than $3.
