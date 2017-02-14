No-kill plan for homeless cats coming in Lexington County

A no-kill plan for stray cats will be in place soon in Lexington County.
County Council agreed Tuesday to make the change recommended a major Midlands animal shelter.
The new approach likely won’t start until spring after county leaders rewrite current rules on homeless pets.
Leaders of Pawmetto Lifeline recommended the change, saying it’s more humane and effective than continuing to euthanize undomesticated cats as a way to control the population.
The benefits of the new approach make it “hard to say no,” Pawmetto Lifeline chief executive officer Denise Wilkinson said.
About 1,800 stray cats were euthanized in the county in the year ending June 30, shelter officials estimate.
County animal services officials handle stray pets and other animals everywhere in the 758-sqaure-mile county except for Cayce and West Columbia, County Administrator Joe Mergo said.
The change also means cats would get health checkups before being released back to the area where they were found.
Officials at the privately operated shelter, headquartered in the Harbison area, also want to supply humane traps to residents to capture unwanted cats roaming neighborhoods.
Pawmetto Lifeline is promoting the new approach in communities across the Columbia area.
