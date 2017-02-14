28 Lexington County homeowners in flood-prone areas seek buyouts

Nearly 30 homeowners of Lexington County are willing to abandon rather than repair flood-damaged homes, officials said Tuesday.
So far, 28 homeowners are asking county officials to acquire and demolish residences as part of an effort to reduce future damage in flood-prone areas, consultant Erich Chatham told County Council.
No sales offers have been made yet, but those may start in a few weeks, he said.
More applications for buyouts are expected.
County leaders set aside $10 million to acquire about 65 homes. The plan is part of recovery efforts from floods after record rain in October 2015.
Four neighborhoods in the Irmo-St. Andrews area and one in Cayce were hardest hit then.
