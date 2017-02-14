Local

February 14, 2017 6:56 PM

28 Lexington County homeowners in flood-prone areas seek buyouts

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Nearly 30 homeowners of Lexington County are willing to abandon rather than repair flood-damaged homes, officials said Tuesday.

So far, 28 homeowners are asking county officials to acquire and demolish residences as part of an effort to reduce future damage in flood-prone areas, consultant Erich Chatham told County Council.

No sales offers have been made yet, but those may start in a few weeks, he said.

More applications for buyouts are expected.

County leaders set aside $10 million to acquire about 65 homes. The plan is part of recovery efforts from floods after record rain in October 2015.

Four neighborhoods in the Irmo-St. Andrews area and one in Cayce were hardest hit then.

Tim Flach: 803-771-8483

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos