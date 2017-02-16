Local

February 16, 2017 12:01 AM

Holiday closings

The following will be closed in observance of President’s Day.

Compiled by: Dwaun S.

GOVERNMENT

▪ Federal offices

▪ Fort Jackson offices

▪ State government offices

▪ Richland County offices. The County landfill and the Lower Richland Drop-off facility will close Monday and will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday. Curbside trash and recycle collections will be unaffected and will operate on their normal schedules on Monday.

▪ Lexington County offices

▪ Forest Acres city offices

▪ Lexington town offices. Due to the holiday, the February Council Work Session will be on Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. in the Eli Mack Room (Town Hall). Solid Waste and Recycling Collection will run on its normal schedule.

▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices

▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices

▪ Irmo town offices

▪ Springdale town offices

▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

SERVICES/BANKS

▪ Post offices

▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.

▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rep. Joseph Neal remembered at the State House

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos