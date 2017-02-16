Holiday closings

The following will be closed in observance of President’s Day.
Compiled by: Dwaun S.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices
▪ Fort Jackson offices
▪ State government offices
▪ Richland County offices. The County landfill and the Lower Richland Drop-off facility will close Monday and will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday. Curbside trash and recycle collections will be unaffected and will operate on their normal schedules on Monday.
▪ Lexington County offices
▪ Forest Acres city offices
▪ Lexington town offices. Due to the holiday, the February Council Work Session will be on Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. in the Eli Mack Room (Town Hall). Solid Waste and Recycling Collection will run on its normal schedule.
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices
▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices
▪ Irmo town offices
▪ Springdale town offices
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices.
