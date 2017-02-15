New park near Chapin set to open mid-March

A new park on the north side of Lake Murray with plenty of features for outdoor sports is set to open March 11 after three years of work.
The 70-acre park south of Chapin includes tennis courts, a splash pad and eight fields for baseball, softball, football, soccer and other sports.
Its name won’t be revealed until the opening. Three other parks operated by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission are named for geographic features.
There’s still room at the new park to add facilities. “It’s a canvas that can continue to be painted on,” commission executive director Elizabeth Taylor said.
The park at 370A Epting Camp Road will open with a full day of activities, Taylor said.
