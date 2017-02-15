Aloft boutique hotel brings big-city style to Columbia's booming Vista

Malik Seshai Shoulders lead Kershaw County Deputies on a high speed 105-mph chase before rolling his car multiple times, and trying to flee the scene. In this video, deputies can be heard catching him trying to flee the scene.
Civil War reenactors recreate Gen. William T. Sherman's troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Feb. 11, 2017. Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia's "Longest Day.” (Video by Rob Thompson)
The end is coming for Dooley's Sport Shop near Lexington, an institution for Lake Murray anglers since 1950. After three generations, the family is closing the store February 24th. The sport shop is especially known as a source of fish, friends and food.
David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.