February 15, 2017 3:40 PM

Pedestrian hit on Assembly Street near Richland Library

posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are on the scene of an accident on the 1400 block of Assembly Street where a pedestrian was struck by a car, police tweeted. The pedestrian does not appear to be seriously hurt, police said.

The accident happened between Washington and Hampton streets near the Richland Library.

Columbia police are on scene investigating the circumstances.

No other details are available at this writing.

