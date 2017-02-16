Meet me at the library! Here’s a sneak peek at Northeast Richland’s new digs

The new 30,000-square-foot Sandhills Library in Northeast Richland is days from its grand opening, set for 4 p.m. Sunday.
The library is in the Village at Sandhill shopping center and will be a joint-use facility with Richland 2. It includes a large common area and café, a 250-plus seat auditorium, a dedicated children’s space, meeting and tutor rooms and outside patios.
The changes are being paid for by a $59 million, systemwide bond referendum that Richland County voters approved in 2013.
STAFF REPORTS
Comments