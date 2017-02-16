Photos: Richland 2 Institute of Innovation

The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. Joannie Lui and Yami Haymel put books in alphabetical order in the children's section of the library. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the new quiet reading room. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the 271 seat auditorium. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the adult collection area of the new library. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday.February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday.February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the adult collection area of the new library. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. The discover area of the children's section of the library. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the outdoor patio. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday. This is the new release section. February 16, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com