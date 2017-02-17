Devine Street blocked off; fire at Tallulah reported

Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at a restaurant on Devine Street Friday morning.
Reports from the scene indicated Columbia firefighters were working a fire inside of Tallulah restaurant, 2400 Devine St.
Smoke was initially reported in the structure.
First responders blocked off traffic on that section of Devine Street.
Columbia Fire Department reported the fire was in the vicinity of a hot water heater and “ventilation operations are under way.”
Tallulah officially opened for business Jan. 12.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
